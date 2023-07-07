Employment Authority: Alito's Gender Dysphoria Suits Claim

Law360 (July 7, 2023, 11:39 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with experts' take on U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito's warning about a rise in gender dysphoria litigation, a look at a potential for lengthier wage and hour cases given the high court's recent cryptocurrency ruling, and the status of a National Labor Relations Board member's reappointment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS