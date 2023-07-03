Fla. Activist Group Challenges Law Limiting City Utility

By Carolina Bolado (July 3, 2023, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A group of Gainesville, Florida, community activists filed a legal challenge Monday to a new law that removes control of the local city-owned utility from elected city commissioners to a board appointed by the governor and that bars the board from considering "social, political or ideological interests" when making operational decisions....

