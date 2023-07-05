Flint Class Says Engineers Owed Duty To Them, Not Just City

By Danielle Ferguson (July 5, 2023, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A class of Flint, Michigan, residents says engineering firms the city consulted to evaluate water quality and treatment should not be able to get out of professional negligence claims, arguing that the firms' relationship with the city extended to its residents and created a duty to warn them that the water was unsafe. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS