How A 3-Firm 'Joint Effort' Beat A $3.6B Pharma Antitrust Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (July 5, 2023, 7:57 PM EDT) -- With Gilead and Teva facing trial on claims they bilked health plans and insurers out of $3.6 billion through a "pay-for-delay" scheme over two HIV drugs, the three law firms representing the pharmaceutical giants secured a total victory last week by putting on a united front, attacking the reliability of the plaintiffs' experts and even waiving some attorney-client privilege....

