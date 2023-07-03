Wash. Hotels Seek COVID Property Tax Refunds

By Greg Lamm (July 3, 2023, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The Westin Seattle, Grand Hyatt Seattle and Bellevue Westin at Lincoln Square have filed lawsuits in Washington state court alleging they were overcharged hundreds of thousands of dollars in property taxes in part because the assessor failed to calculate the negative impacts the COVID pandemic had on property values....

