FTC Wades Into Medtronic Surgical Device Antitrust Spat

By Hailey Konnath (July 3, 2023, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has urged a California federal court to reject the "erroneous assertions and mistaken legal points" from Medtronic Inc. in its attempt to get Applied Medical Resources Corp.'s antitrust suit against it dismissed, according to an amicus brief filed with the court Monday....

