Influencer False Ad Settlement Shows Small Biz Is Fair Game

By John Sanders and Hannah Luke (July 6, 2023, 3:01 PM EDT) -- The state of Texas recently announced a settlement in its case against Brittany Dawn Davis, which alleged that the social media influencer had intentionally misled consumers. The enforcement action highlights a renewed regulatory interest in cracking down on individuals and businesses using deceptive marketing....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS