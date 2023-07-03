Trump-Linked SPAC Inks $18M Proposed Deal With SEC

By Lauren Berg (July 3, 2023, 10:31 PM EDT) -- The special purpose acquisition company planning to take public former President Donald Trump's social media platform revealed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday that it has agreed to pay an $18 million fine as part of a proposed settlement over violations of "antifraud provisions" related to the planned acquisition....

