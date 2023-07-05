Ga. High Court Won't Hear Contempt Dispute In Firm Breakup

By Chart Riggall (July 5, 2023, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Georgia declined Wednesday to review an appellate court's decision that found a law firm in contempt of court for violating a 2020 order freezing a portion of the firm's assets and ordering it to submit financial disclosures amid warring claims between the firm's partners....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS