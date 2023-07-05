NJ Real Estate Atty Suspended For 'Invading' Client Funds

By George Woolston (July 5, 2023, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A longtime New Jersey real estate attorney has been suspended for six months after an investigation revealed he misappropriated client funds, adding to an ethics history marred by recordkeeping gaffes and a domestic violence charge....

