Polsinelli Faces Sanctions Bid For Privilege Use In Fraud Suit

By Madison Arnold (July 5, 2023, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A cryptocurrency trading club and its liquidating agent want Polsinelli PC to be hit with sanctions in a $35 million negligence lawsuit in Florida federal court for allegedly using attorney-client privilege as a "shield and sword" in refusing to answer questions about its defense in a deposition....

