iMedia Gets OK For Ch. 11 Financing From Proposed Buyer

By Rick Archer (July 5, 2023, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Wednesday gave iMedia Brands permission to take out the $15 million Chapter 11 loan it said it will need to keep the lights on until it can close on a more than $27.4 million offer for its shopping channel business....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS