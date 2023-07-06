Insurer Says Co.'s $2.6M Water Damage Suit Belongs In NY

By Riley Murdock (July 6, 2023, 4:14 PM EDT) -- XL Insurance America Inc. asked a California federal court to toss an investment firm's lawsuit seeking coverage for $2.6 million in damage to an Anaheim surgical center caused by a water leak, arguing that the company was required to bring litigation in New York instead....

