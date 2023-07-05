ICC Called On To Boycott Miami For Upcoming Conference

By Caroline Simson (July 5, 2023, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The chair of an International Chamber of Commerce committee on dispute resolution is calling for the institution to move its annual international arbitration conference away from Miami in protest of a strict new immigration law enacted in Florida that was championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis....

