Review Of Repatriation Tax Sets Justices On Slippery Slope

By Mary Monahan, Aaron Payne and Robert Chase (July 10, 2023, 3:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court granted certiorari on June 26 with respect to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit's decision in Charles G. Moore et al. v. U.S. The question presented is whether the transition tax under Section 965 of the Internal Revenue Code is a direct tax that violates the apportionment clause of the U. S. Constitution....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS