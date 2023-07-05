Wash. Judges Reverse County Win In Sewer Pipe Builder Suit

By Rachel Riley (July 5, 2023, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A Washington state appellate court has overturned a county government's win in its claims against a construction company for building a sewer pipeline that subsequently broke, ruling that a lower court shouldn't have dismissed the contractor's defense that it was provided faulty design plans....

