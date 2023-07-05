SEC Secures $424K Judgment From Crypto Platform Coinseed

By Aislinn Keely (July 5, 2023, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday ordered crypto trading platform Coinseed and its former CEO to pay roughly $424,000 in penalties and disgorgement for allegedly failing to register their native token with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after they failed to participate in the case....

