Marriott Loses Bid To Limit Chicago's Hacking Damages Ask

By Bonnie Eslinger (July 5, 2023, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge on Wednesday denied Marriott's request to limit the fines the city of Chicago may seek in wide-ranging multidistrict litigation over a major data breach, saying resolution of damages issues at this point in the litigation was premature....

