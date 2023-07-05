After 5½ Hours, Jury Undecided If Phillips 66 Used Oil Co.'s IP

By Catherine Marfin (July 5, 2023, 9:05 PM EDT) -- After nearly a weeklong trial and five and a half hours of deliberating Wednesday, a Texas federal jury hadn't yet come to a conclusion as to whether Phillips 66 infringed a Houston company's patents for a process used to refine marine fuel....

