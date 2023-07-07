Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

By Andrew McIntyre (July 7, 2023, 1:47 PM EDT) -- Christine Claffey Buchalter PC has brought on board a new senior counsel for its office in Scottsdale, Arizona. Christine Claffey brings with her experience handling leasing deals for landlords and tenants at retail, industrial, office and life sciences properties. She also works on purchases and sales and financing matters....

