DuPont Urges Justices To Review 6th Circ.'s Mass Tort Ruling

By Peter McGuire (July 6, 2023, 8:55 PM EDT) -- E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co. has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to review a circuit court ruling that unfairly bound the company to the outcome of bellwether trials in an Ohio River contamination multidistrict litigation and to a $40 million verdict to a man for his cancer claims....

