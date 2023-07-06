Insurer Can Keep Water Damage Claims In Federal Court

By Elizabeth Daley (July 6, 2023, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge refused to send a couple's suit over their insurer's refusal to cover water damage in their home back to state court, finding the carrier proved the policyholders sought more than $75,000 in damages and could therefore keep the case in federal court....

