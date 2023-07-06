Calif., Truck Makers Ink Pact On Electric Big Rigs Transition

By Linda Chiem (July 6, 2023, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Leading truck and engine manufacturers agreed Thursday to follow California's plan to eliminate the sale of heavy-duty diesel trucks by 2036 in exchange for relaxed compliance requirements, inking a deal with Golden State regulators that would stamp out litigation and accelerate the state's electrification goals....

