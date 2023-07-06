Full 4th Circ. Asked To Rethink Georgia-Pacific Asbestos Stay

By Hayley Fowler (July 6, 2023, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The asbestos claimants committee in the Bestwall Chapter 11 has asked the full Fourth Circuit to take another look at an injunction shielding parent company Georgia-Pacific from its claims, saying last month's panel decision allowing the injunction to stand is an invitation for "wealthy tortfeasors" to manipulate the Bankruptcy Code....

