Pa. Panel Upholds $250K Limit On Damages Against SEPTA

By Matthew Santoni (July 6, 2023, 3:28 PM EDT) -- A woman injured by a SEPTA bus can't recover more in damages than a $250,000 cap established by Pennsylvania law because no cases have yet convinced the state Supreme Court that the limit is unconstitutional, a state appellate panel said Thursday....

