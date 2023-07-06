Chancery Addresses 'Merger Tax' Concerns Over $1M Fee Bid

By Aaron Keller (July 6, 2023, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court on Thursday explained in detail a prior bench ruling that cut a $1.1 million fee and expense request by attorneys for Magellan Health Inc. shareholders down to $75,000, saying a "modest fee award" was necessary because the company mooted the issue at stake....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS