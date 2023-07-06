McCarter & English Partner Defends Firm's Billing In Fee Suit

By Brian Steele (July 6, 2023, 8:20 PM EDT) -- Mark D. Giarratana, a partner at McCarter & English LLP, testified at the start of a Hartford federal trial on Thursday that a former client received more than $1.5 million in discounts on its legal bills connected to a trade secrets lawsuit, but asked for an even steeper cut before failing to pay in full....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS