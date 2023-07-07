SD Tribal Biz Owner Petitions High Court To Revive RICO Suit

By Ali Sullivan (July 7, 2023, 9:18 PM EDT) -- An enrolled member of a North Dakota-based Three Affiliated Tribes is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to revive her racketeering claims against the tribe's business council over allegations it defrauded her company of millions of dollars, arguing the dismissal of her suit creates a loophole under federal racketeering law for typically sovereign entities to conceal crimes....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS