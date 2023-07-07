Ye's School Lacked Windows And Hot Water, Latest Suit Says

By Hailey Konnath (July 7, 2023, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Ye's Donda Academy didn't have working hot water or glass in its exterior windows because the rapper "did not like glass," according to a former teacher and assistant principal, who said in a suit that he was fired after he flagged the health and safety issues....

