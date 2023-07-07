ND Gambling Equipment Distributors Settle State Case

By Joyce Hanson (July 7, 2023, 3:38 PM EDT) -- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley has settled his case against three gambling equipment distributors accused of breaking state laws by engineering excessive rent payments to bars and attempting to influence their charitable gambling activities via a veterans nonprofit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS