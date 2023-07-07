Nagel Rice Sued Over Counterclaim Delay In Defamation Suit

By Jake Maher (July 7, 2023, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A dry cleaning trade publication is suing the Roseland, New Jersey-based firm Nagel Rice LLP and two of its partners for malpractice for allegedly missing the deadline to file a counterclaim on its behalf in a defamation fight that the publication was embroiled in with a rival magazine....

