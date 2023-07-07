Europe's Executive Arm Urges Coordinated EU Exit From ECT

By Joyce Hanson (July 7, 2023, 9:21 PM EDT) -- The European Commission formally proposed Friday that the European Union along with its member states and its nuclear power market should all withdraw in a coordinated manner from the Energy Charter Treaty, following the EC's change of course on the treaty earlier this year....

