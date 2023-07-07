US Will Send Controversial Cluster Munitions To Ukraine

By Daniel Wilson (July 7, 2023, 6:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. will send cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of an $800 million assistance package, the U.S. Department of Defense announced Friday, despite concerns from allies and humanitarian groups over the risks of the contentious weapons....

