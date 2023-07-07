Trial Loss Spurred McCarter & English Fee Spat, Jury Told

By Brian Steele (July 7, 2023, 11:24 PM EDT) -- McCarter & English LLP partner Mark D. Giarratana testified in Connecticut federal court Friday that over the course of 23 years, he "never" informed an ex-client in writing that the hourly rates it was expected to pay were rising, but the bills were always settled up without complaint until the ex-client was slammed with a multimillion-dollar judgment....

