DC Circ. Upholds, Narrows Controversial Sex Trafficking Law

By Hailey Konnath (July 7, 2023, 11:34 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday upheld a controversial sex trafficking law that opponents have argued chills free speech and ultimately harms sex workers, but the panel also clarified that the measure must be interpreted narrowly to sidestep "grave constitutional concerns" that could arise under a more expansive reading....

