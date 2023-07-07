9th Circ. Won't Undo FDA's Denial Of Vape Applications

By Mike Curley (July 7, 2023, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday rejected bids from two vape makers to review the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision to deny their premarket tobacco product applications for flavored products, saying the agency did not change its criteria or otherwise act arbitrarily in its decisions....

