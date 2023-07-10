BREAKING: After $43M Judgment, Borrowers Seek To End Lending Row

By Ali Sullivan (July 10, 2023, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Virginia borrowers on Monday asked a federal judge to drop their remaining claims against a loan financier accused of partnering with a Native American tribe to issue usurious loans, saying that the litigation would waste resources after they obtained $43.4 million in damages against the embroiled lender....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS