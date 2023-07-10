Ga. Power Plants Beat REC Seller's Contract Counterclaims

By Rosie Manins (July 10, 2023, 2:08 PM EDT) -- A Georgia judge has dismissed contract-based counterclaims against the owner and operators of two Georgia biomass power plants over the sale of renewable energy certificates, but held they can't shake claims for the value of the seller's services and associated litigation costs....

