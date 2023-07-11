Sens. Told 'Existential Threat' Forced PGA Tour-LIV Deal

By Alex Lawson (July 11, 2023, 3:41 PM EDT) -- The PGA Tour opted to settle litigation and partner up with LIV Golf last month because the Saudi-backed upstart's deep pockets and aggressive business posed an "existential threat" to the organization's future, tour leaders told lawmakers Tuesday....

