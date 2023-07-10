Bad Faith Claim Tossed In Warehouse's Storm Damage Fight

By Riley Murdock (July 10, 2023, 2:18 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas federal judge agreed to toss a bad faith claim from a warehouse owner's $2 million storm damage coverage suit against Owners Insurance Co. but refused to throw out another count seeking penalties for adjustment delays under state law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS