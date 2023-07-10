EPA Aims To Strike Norfolk Southern's Derailment Defenses

By Mike Curley (July 10, 2023, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is asking an Ohio federal court to strike seven of Norfolk Southern Railway Co.'s affirmative defenses in a suit over the East Palestine derailment, saying that the railroad has no chance of succeeding on those defenses and that they will only lead to extended discovery and court costs....

