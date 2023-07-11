Coinbase Knew Securities Laws Applied, SEC Tells Judge

By Aislinn Keely (July 10, 2023, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told a New York federal judge that crypto exchange Coinbase knew its activity could lead to the current enforcement action against it, saying the firm repeatedly disclosed the risk that parts of its business could be subject to securities laws....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS