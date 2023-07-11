Pot Vape Co. Pushes Back On 'Big Chief' Sanctions Bid

By Jonathan Capriel (July 11, 2023, 9:54 PM EDT) -- California e-cigarette makers being sued over their use of the "Big Chief" trademark for vaping products are pushing back on a bid to sanction their counsel, urging a Los Angeles County court to hit the plaintiff with sanctions for his "overaggressive litigation tactics" that have veered into personal attacks....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS