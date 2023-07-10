4th Circ. Backs Exxon's Win In Intern's DACA Status Suit

By Emmy Freedman (July 10, 2023, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit refused Monday to reinstate a would-be Exxon Mobil intern's lawsuit alleging the oil giant rescinded his job offer because of his immigration status, saying he failed to show the company's policy requiring employees to have permanent work authorization was intended to discriminate against him....

