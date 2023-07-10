Judge Tosses Ch. 13 Petition From 'Serial Filer' Travel CEO

By Aaron Keller (July 10, 2023, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut bankruptcy judge has dismissed a repeat petition and banned a travel company CEO and now-former owner of an historic $3 million Mystic mansion from filing again for one full year after agreeing that the debtor launched multiple bankruptcies to stave off foreclosure sales....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS