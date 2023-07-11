Canadian Firm Says Colo. Attys Botched Hemp Venture Suit

By Mike Curley (July 11, 2023, 3:37 PM EDT) -- A Canadian business is suing its former Colorado attorneys in state court, saying that they botched a $3.2 million suit over a hemp processing venture and that one of the attorneys bought the property at issue without disclosing the purchase....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS