KC Chiefs 'Superfan' Suspected Of Robbing Banks In Midwest

By Ivan Moreno (July 10, 2023, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A man known as a "superfan" of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs faces charges for allegedly robbing an Iowa bank, and authorities said he's also a suspect in a string of unsolved bank robberies over the past year, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Monday....

