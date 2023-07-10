Ex-CEO Says Cannabis Biz Owes Him Wages, Loan Payments

By Julie Manganis (July 10, 2023, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of a Massachusetts cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility says he's owed both unpaid wages and more than $2.4 million in payments and interest on a loan that kept the company afloat during the pandemic and construction delays, according to two complaints filed Friday in state court....

