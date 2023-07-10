Texas Gets New Interim AG Before Paxton Impeachment Trial

By Lynn LaRowe (July 10, 2023, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that his recently named deputy chief of staff, Angela Colmenero, will replace current interim attorney general John Scott ahead of the impeachment trial for suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS