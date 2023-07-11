Ariz. Lawmakers Decry State's Deal To End Trans Prof.'s Suit

By Patrick Hoff (July 10, 2023, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature told a federal court to reject a deal ending a transgender University of Arizona professor's suit alleging that the state's employee health care plan illegally denied coverage for transition-related surgery, arguing Monday that an executive order signed last month already resolved the issue....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS